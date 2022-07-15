iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders

The Perrault-Théberge family with paramedics (L-R) Jean-François Cyr, Mario Chartier and Olivia Sgouromitis (Sûreté du Québec/HANDOUT)

A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.

On May 6 at 5:50 p.m, Brigitte Perrault and Nicolas Théberge were on their way to the hospital, ready to welcome their third child -- when they suddenly realized they weren't going to make it.

"The father-to-be called 911 in the Mirabel area when he noticed that he and his wife would not have time to get to the hospital," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said. "His wife was having strong contractions and felt the need to push."

While waiting for first-responders, the couple managed to drive into a restaurant parking lot on Verdier Street, near Exit 31 on Highway 15.

Once emergency services arrived, Perrault was helped into the ambulance and little Laurier Théberge was born at 6:15 p.m.

The family was then transported to Saint-Jérôme Hospital, with both mother and child in perfect health.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*