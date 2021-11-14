iHeartRadio
Baby endangered rockhopper penguin born at Montreal Biodome

Just before Halloween, an endangered northern rockhopper penguin emerged from its shell at the Montreal Biodome.

The chick is a very rare addition to the organization, which is the only one in North America that is successfully breeding the smallest of the yellow-crested, black and white penguins.

The tiny bird was introduced to the public on the Space for Life Instagram page noting that it was born Oct. 28.

Rockhopper penguins typically breed in early spring or late summer and lay up to two eggs, with the first, smaller one usually being lost, according to the Biodome. The male and female take turns caring for the eggs and young chicks.

A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

