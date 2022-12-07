iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Baby in the house: Quebec MNA parents bring baby to legislature in Quebec first


image.jpg

For the first time at Quebec's national assembly, a new father stood up with his baby in a baby carrier. What's more, the whole family was on the benches.

During question period, Liberal MNA Gregory Kelley set a precedent by appearing in the blue room with little Gabriel, less than two months old, sleeping peacefully in his baby carrier.

Just minutes before, his mother, MNA Marwah Rizqy, was holding him in her arms with a bottle in sight.

The little one did not seem to be disturbed by the clamour in the blue room and the microphones never picked up any babbling or cries.

You couldn't see his face, but you could clearly see his full head of black hair and his little hand sticking out, as his dad stood up in the house to ask a question of the Minister of Social Solidarity and Community Action, Chantal Rouleau.

Minister Christian Dubé took a moment at the beginning of the question period to congratulate the new parents.

"I would like to take this opportunity to salute two colleagues from across the way who have honoured us today by bringing in (their baby)," said Dube, before correcting himself -- "Three, sorry" -- to include the baby.

"So, welcome," he said, "and they tell me he is healthy. He is healthy."

Little Gabriel was born on Oct. 20. His mother, Rizqy, continued her election campaign in Saint-Laurent while in her last months of pregnancy.

Elected women have brought their babies into the national assembly before, but this was the first time that a father stood up with the baby carrier strapped on with mom also sitting as an MNA.  

In the last session, MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien of Québec solidaire sometimes brought her baby daughter to question period.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Dec. 6, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*