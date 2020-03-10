(Baby) Shark warning: Musical based on smash children's song coming to Canada

It is adored by toddlers and pre-schoolers the world over - and equally familiar to their long-suffering parents, who have likely, and unwittingly, memorized every word.

That's right, we're talking about Baby Shark, the preposterously addictive and addictively preposterous children's song about the members of a shark family, which has been streamed and viewed billions of times since it was popularized in 2015 by Pinkfong, the South Korean-based entertainment brand. (If you don't have kids, or know any, you can see what all the fuss is about below).

But if being on repeat at all hours at home isn't enough to satisfy your child's Baby Shark fix - or yours? - you'll soon have another option: Baby Shark Live! (their exclamation mark, not ours), a musical based on the smash song, is coming to Canada, with dates in 15 cities from late March through late June.

The tour kicks off March 28 in Vancouver and wraps up June 27 in Grand Prairie, Alberta. (See the complete list below).

The Canadian leg of the tour follows its run in the United States in 2019, when producers say it played to 100,000 fans over its six-week run.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to Canada. This is a cultural phenomenon!" said Stephen Shaw, producer and co-president of Round Room Live, which is producing and promoting the musical. (His exclamation point, not ours). "We are so pleased how families responded in the US and we can't wait for Canadians to experience the show as well."

Despite the title, the musical won't just be Baby Shark ad infinitum - it will feature several more Pinkfong hits and takes on classics, including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Buss and Monkey Banana Dance.

For tickets and other information, visit the official Baby Shark Live Tour site.