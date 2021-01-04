Back in class on Jan. 11 or not? Quebec teachers want to know the plan

With less than a week to go before students are expected to be back in school following the holiday lockdown related to COVID-19, teachers are asking for the facts so that families and workers can find alternatives, if necessary.

The return to school after the extended lockdown is theoretically scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11. However, statistics show that Quebec is still exceeding 2,000 cases per day and the health care system is barely able to manage.

“Parents, students and staff need to be reassured now," said Josée Scalabrini, president of the Federation of Teachers’ Unions, affiliated with union group the CSQ, in an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday. “These people must have time to adapt,” if necessary.

The union, which represents some 70,000 teachers, is criticizing the fact that they are being kept in the dark on the guidelines used by public health officials to determine whether they are going to switch to a postponement of the new school year or a partial start, with distance learning for some.

The province has called a rare 5 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, led by Premier François Legault, but it didn't indicate the subject.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

