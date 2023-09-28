Back-to-school: Montreal police handed out more than 6K tickets in school zones

Montreal police (SPVM) say they issued 6,243 tickets to drivers for various road violations during a back-to-school safety operation that ran over four weeks from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22.

Photo radar was also used to catch scofflaws, capturing 1,675 infractions on camera, according to a press release.

The 1,149 operations allowed officers to catch drivers committing offences of all kinds:

speeding in a school zone (double fine) - 285 tickets

general speeding - 2144 tickets

other violations - 3,724 tickets

not stopping when school bus lights are flashing - 90 tickets issued as well as three to cyclists

Police also carried out 1,180 activities geared toward prevention in 29 neighbourhood police stations, the SPVM said and also launched a 'living radar' project that invited students to help raise awareness about speeding in school zones.