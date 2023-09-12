Back to work in Quebec City: the CAQ aims to pass major bills

It's back-to-work day in Quebec City, where François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government is looking to pass some major health and education bills.

In addition to completing Bills 15 and 23, which provide for structural changes to these networks, the government wants to renew collective agreements with public-sector unions that expired in March.

But Premier Legault said last Friday that he feared "disruptions" this autumn, as the common front of public service unions and the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) are threatening an unlimited general strike.

For their part, the opposition parties have identified staff shortages, the housing crisis and the skyrocketing cost of living as priority issues this autumn.

The government is hinting at possible solutions to help some Quebecers cope with high costs in its economic update, due in November.

François Legault's troops remain very popular for now, but polls suggest a slight loss of support in Quebec City following the abandonment of the flagship Quebec-Lévis third highway link project.

A tight race is therefore expected in the Jean-Talon riding, where a by-election will be held on Oct. 2 to replace resigning CAQ MNA Joëlle Boutin. According to polls, the CAQ and the Parti québécois (PQ) are battling it out.

The Jean-Talon riding was once a Liberal stronghold before the CAQ took over in 2019. In 2022, the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) finished fourth in the riding.

The Liberals, leaderless since December and in disarray, will soon hold a convention. The leadership race rules are expected to be presented at that time, along with the report of the revival committee co-chaired by former senator André Pratte.

In November, Québec solidaire (QS) members will elect a new co-spokesperson to replace Manon Massé, who will continue to sit as an MNA.

Christine Labrie, Ruba Ghazal and Émilise Lessard-Therrien all hope to represent the party alongside male spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

The PQ has announced that it will wait until after the Jean-Talon by-election to present its Year One Budget. The presentation of this eagerly-awaited document will take place on Oct. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2023.