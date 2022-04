The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, estimates that 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Feb. 24. Most left their country with few possessions, speak neither French nor English and will need help with the basics when they arrive for an average temporary stay of three years. That includes housing, schooling and the type of orientation required to be able to navigate your way around a new environment – services that community organizations excel at providing. But they will also need help coping with the emotional weight of war, which can feel as though it is increasing every day.