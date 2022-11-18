iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bail hearing next week for ex-Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying for China


image.jpg

A former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China will have a bail hearing next week.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, was arrested Monday by the RCMP and made a first appearance in court on Tuesday, where the Crown opposed his release.

The resident of Candiac, Que., is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act, and he also faces three charges under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

The RCMP allege that Wang conducted research for Chinese research centres and a Chinese university and that he published scientific articles and filed patents with them rather than with the Quebec utility.

Police also allege he used information without his employer's consent, harming Hydro-Quebec's intellectual property.

Lawyers appeared virtually today in a Longueuil, Que., courtroom, to determine a bail hearing will be held next Wednesday and Thursday, with the help of a Mandarin translator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*