Bail hearing postponed for suspects in Pointe-Claire teen stabbing

The bail hearing for three teenage boys allegedly connected with the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Tuesday has been postponed due to an increase in new evidence.

The suspects originally appeared in court Thursday morning. They will remain in police custody until the rescheduled hearing on Feb. 16.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Police say a dispute between two groups of people led to his stabbing on Broadview Ave. near John Fisher Ave. in Pointe-Claire, by St-Thomas High School.

A driver passing by saw the victim and attempted to help him, but was soon met by first responders who rushed him to the hospital.

Prior to the incident, the suspects were all known to each other but not to police, Montreal officers said.

Seven charges have been laid in total: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, one count of possession of a weapon, one count conspiracy to commit murder, an one count of conspiracy to commit assault.

The incident comes after a spate of violence, much of it fatal, involving Montreal teenagers.

In late October another 16-year-old, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, was stabbed to death outside his high school in Cote-des-Neiges. Police also arrested and charged teenagers in that case, including one minor.

Thomas Trudel, also 16, was fatally shot in St-Michel in late November.

More recently, 17-year-old Amir Benayad died after being shot on a corner in the Plateau.