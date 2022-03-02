iHeartRadio
Baked goods recalled from Boulangerie-Patisserie L’Artisan

image.jpg

Quebec's food safety authority is advising consumers not to ingest baked goods from Boulangerie-Pâtisserie L’Artisan, located on 4780 Papineau Ave., due to improper preparation and packaging.

Recalled products include various breads, pastries, prepared meals and cakes. The affected products were offered for sale until March 2 and were sold chilled or at room temperature in packaged in unlabelled bags or cardboard boxes.

Anyone who purchased one of these items from Boulangerie-Pâtisserie L’Artisan is advised to throw it out, even if there are no signs of spoilage.

No case of illness associated with the consumption of these foods has been reported.

