Baked goods sold at Montreal grocery store chain contain unlisted allergens
Croissants, mini-strudels and apple turnovers sold at Marche Esposito contain allergens that aren't listed on their labels, the provincial Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food announced on Wednesday.
People allergic to nuts, sesame, eggs, milk or soy, shouldn't consume the products.
The following products are subject to the recall. They were sold at Marche Esposito, a Montreal grocery chain with four locations: in NDG, Montreal North, St-Michel and Ville St-Laurent.
- Croissant au amande beurre (almond butter croissant)
- Mini strudel pommes (mini apple strudel)
- Chausson trian. pomme (triangular apple turnover)
All the products were in clear plastic containers, sold at room temperature and labelled with the product name and "Marche Esposito."
The ministry's warning applies only to those with nut, sesame, egg, milk or soy allergies. Those people, if they bought the products, shouldn't consume them. They should be returned to the store or thrown out, the ministry wrote.
The ministry has not yet received any reports of illness as a result of the unlisted ingredients.
