Bakery recalls 'gluten-free' buckwheat bread that may contain wheat
The Quebec Ministery of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is warning consumers with wheat allergies not consume the buckwheat bread from Boulangerie Le Marquis.
The product, a ministry alert says, may contain wheat without it being mentioned in the ingredients.
The recall is on the 425-gram products sold until Sep. 2, 2020.
The product was sold frozen throughout the Boulangerie Le Marquis chain in the Laurentians and Montreal area and includes the label "Le Marquis - Gluten Free."
The product was voluntarily recalled by the business, which has agreed to distribute warnings as a precaution.
There is no danger in consuming the product unless the person has a wheat allergy.
No case of illness has been reported to MAPAQ due to consumption of the bread in question.
