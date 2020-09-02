iHeartRadio
Bakery recalls 'gluten-free' buckwheat bread that may contain wheat

MAPAQ is advising consumers with wheat allergies to avoid the "buckwheat bread" from Boulangerie Le Marquis as it may contain wheat. SOURCE: MAPAQ

The Quebec Ministery of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is warning consumers with wheat allergies not consume the buckwheat bread from Boulangerie Le Marquis.

The product, a ministry alert says, may contain wheat without it being mentioned in the ingredients.

The recall is on the 425-gram products sold until Sep. 2, 2020.

The product was sold frozen throughout the Boulangerie Le Marquis chain in the Laurentians and Montreal area and includes the label "Le Marquis - Gluten Free."

The product was voluntarily recalled by the business, which has agreed to distribute warnings as a precaution.

There is no danger in consuming the product unless the person has a wheat allergy.

No case of illness has been reported to MAPAQ due to consumption of the bread in question. 

