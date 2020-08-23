Ballot issue delays naming of next Conservative leader

OTTAWA -- The naming of the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada has been delayed by at least an hour and a half, with the party saying that the envelope-opening machines being used are "slicing through" some of the ballots.

The additional scrutiny required on what turned out to be a record number of mail-in ballots, coupled with the COVID-19 restrictions are being cited as the cause of the hold-up.

The deadline to submit ballots was 5 p.m. ET on Friday, but the tallying of the 174,849 mail-in ballots submitted by party members didn’t begin until the early morning hours on Sunday.

The first round of results was set to be revealed during an event slated to start at 6:00 p.m. ET.

“I know that there's lots of people waiting for it but it's better to do this safely, it's better to do this properly, so we're going to get it done right… and we'll get it out tonight,” Conservative Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) co-chair Lisa Raitt said in an interview on CTV News Channel.

Raitt said that in the process of opening up the envelopes, some ballots were getting ripped accidentally and so they would need to mark a new ballot with the same data, which is being done with scrutineers watching closely.

“That's taking a little bit longer time is my understanding,” Raitt said. She couldn’t say why the party took until just 30 minutes before the big event was set to get underway to announce the delay.

“There's a lot of people in the room, they're all socially distanced, and they're all working very hard… It’s just a matter of feeding those sheets of paper in one after another,” she said.

Once the results are known and a victor is named, it’ll mark the start of a new chapter for the federal party.