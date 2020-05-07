Banksy honours health-care workers with painting at U.K. hospital

TORONTO -- The elusive street artist known as Banksy is using his latest creation to honour health-care heroes.

Superheroes are the subject of the piece, but not in the traditional sense.

In the monochromatic painting, a young boy has discarded his Batman and Spider-Man action figures, and replaced them with one dressed as a nurse. She wears a Red Cross gown and a mask.

The boy in the painting is flying the nurse through the air, like a real-life superhero.

The world renowned artist donated his latest piece to Southampton General Hospital in England. Keeping with Banksy’s usual covert fashion, hospital executives helped to ensure that the one square metre painting simply appeared on a wall near the hospital’s emergency unit.

In his Instagram post, Banksy calls the painting a “Game Changer.”

The artwork will be on display at the hospital until the fall, when it will be auctioned off to raise money for the U.K.’s National Health Service.