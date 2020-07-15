Banksy tags a coronavirus message on the London Underground

Street artist Banksy has posted once again about what he's been up to during the coronavirus pandemic -- and this time, he says wear a mask.

In a video on his Instagram, the reclusive artist filmed himself dressed as a cleaner spraying graffiti on the London Underground.

The caption in the post reads, "If you don't mask - you don't get."

In the clip, Banksy paints rats -- one sneezing, another using a mask as a parachute and yet another holding a bottle of sanitizer -- before tagging the train with his moniker.

The video ends with music from the 1997 hit "Tubthumping" by British rock band Chumbawamba. The opening lyrics -- "I get knocked down, but I get up again" -- play as the Tube doors close.

Banksy spray-painted, "I get lockdown, but I get up again" in the station and inside the train's doors.

This isn't the first time the British artist has posted about coronavirus.

In April, Banksy posted a photo of his work-from-home life, with drawings of rats scampering around his bathroom.

In May, Banksy unveiled an artwork titled "Game Changer," featuring a child playing with a nurse doll wearing a mask and cape, to honor health care workers.

