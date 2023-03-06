iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bar shot up in downtown Montreal; no arrests, no injuries


Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A shooting occurred in downtown Montreal early Monday morning.

The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) reported shortly afterwards that no one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests had been made so far.

Police were alerted at around 12:45 a.m. that a shooting had just broken out on Stanley Street, near the intersection with Ste. Catherine Street West.

When they arrived on the scene, police found several bullet casings on the ground and a number of bullet holes in the front of a licensed establishment.

Initial reports indicated that an altercation had occurred between a few people. By the time the first police officers arrived, all those allegedly involved had fled.

A security perimeter was set up so that SPVM investigators could examine the crime scene.

The police ordered the closure of Stanley Street for an indefinite period, on a section located between Ste. Catherine Street West and René-Lévesque Boulevard West.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 6, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*