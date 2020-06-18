iHeartRadio
Barbecue propane tank explodes in Montreal backyard

A propane tank exploded in a Montreal backyard, sending a fire through the family's bungalow / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

A propane tank in a backyard in Montreal’s Mercier-Est neighbourhood exploded early Thursday morning, sending a fire into a family’s bungalow. 

Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene at 4 a.m. on Bruxelles St. near the St-Claire St. intersection and quickly put out the fire. 

No one was injured, but the family had to be relocated. 

Investigators are currently looking into why the tank exploded. 

FEU DE BATIMENT -DE BRUXELLES/SAINTE-CLAIRE- INTERVENTION MAITRISÉE pic.twitter.com/SX4FPgYytZ

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) June 18, 2020

