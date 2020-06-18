Barbecue propane tank explodes in Montreal backyard

By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL -- A propane tank in a backyard in Montreal’s Mercier-Est neighbourhood exploded early Thursday morning, sending a fire into a family’s bungalow.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene at 4 a.m. on Bruxelles St. near the St-Claire St. intersection and quickly put out the fire.

No one was injured, but the family had to be relocated.

Investigators are currently looking into why the tank exploded.