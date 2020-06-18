Barbecue propane tank explodes in Montreal backyard
MONTREAL -- A propane tank in a backyard in Montreal’s Mercier-Est neighbourhood exploded early Thursday morning, sending a fire into a family’s bungalow.
Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene at 4 a.m. on Bruxelles St. near the St-Claire St. intersection and quickly put out the fire.
No one was injured, but the family had to be relocated.
Investigators are currently looking into why the tank exploded.
Latest Audio
-
How do black MNAs feel about Legault’s new racism committee?Christopher Skeete, CAQ MNA for Sainte-Rose and responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers
-
If you want to travel, be warned: Your health insurance won’t cover COVID-19Jessica Laventure, Digital Nomad and travel vlogger
-
DR. MITCH: why are we cancelling social distancing between kids?DR. MITCH: why are we cancelling social distancing between kids?