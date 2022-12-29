iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Barkov's quick hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens 7-2


Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends a shot on the goal by Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50 and made it 3-1 with his third of the period.

Florida also got a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk with Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scoring in the third as Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in the win.

Montreal, which has lost its past four, got goals from Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson.

Sam Montembeault, claimed off waivers by Montreal from Florida in 2021, took the loss after making 34 saves.

Barkov got the fourth hat trick of his career with three goals scored in vastly different ways.

The first, 2:37 into the game, came when Gustav Forsling’s shot hit Barkov’s skate and went past Montembeault.

Barkov, playing in his first game after missing the past three with a lower-body injury, got his second on a snapshot from the left circle while the third was scored in front of the net off a loose puck.

Florida led 3-2 going into the second after Anderson scored his ninth of the season on an extended power play with 46.1 seconds remaining in the first.

Tkachuk gave Florida some breathing room with the team’s second power play goal of the game by deflecting a long shot from Brandon Montour at 6:22 of the second.

Verhaeghe’s team-leading 18th goal came on a breakaway at 4:14 of the third. Tkachuk made it 6-2 at 7:24 of the third with the team’s third power play goal of the night.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Washington on Saturday night.

Panthers: At Carolina on Friday night.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*