Barron scores OT power-play goal as Canadiens edge Jets 3-2

Justin Barron scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Barron fired the puck through traffic to beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Canadiens (14-13-4), who have points in four of their past five games (3-1-1).

Anderson’s fourth goal of the season followed the pair he scored in Montreal’s 5-3 win over the New York Islanders last Saturday.

Jake Allen made 30 saves for his first win in eight games (1-6-1). His previous victory was a 4-3 shootout win over the Jets on Oct. 28.

Jets forward Cole Perfetti tied the game 2-2 off a rebound with 7:36 remaining in the third period.

Winnipeg winger Nikolaj Ehlers was called for tripping with 27 seconds left in the third period.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (18-9-3). Hellebuyck finished with 23 saves in front of 13,363 fans in the second game of a four-game homestand at Canada Life Centre.

There was no scoring in the first period and Montreal led 2-1 after the second.

Shots in the opening period favoured Winnipeg 6-5, with Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg and Perfetti each hitting a post.

Winnipeg went on the power play early in the second period, but three shots didn’t beat Allen.

Anderson got the visitors on the board when Mike Matheson fired the puck at the net and it went in off Anderson’s skate at 4:57.

Anderson also factored into Dvorak’s power-play goal at 15:04.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness unsuccessfully challenged the goal. Anderson had gloved the puck in the air but didn’t appear to get his stick on it before it went over to Dvorak and he put it in the net.

Vilardi made it 2-1 with 56 seconds left in the period when he capitalized on a loose puck at the side of the net. It marked his fifth goal of the season and fourth in his past three games.

Winnipeg went on the power play 45 seconds into the third, but couldn’t tie it up.

Perfetti achieved that at 12:24 with his 10th goal of the season and 20th point in 30 games.

FRANCHISE STREAKS

The Jets are still riding a franchise streak of only allowing three or fewer goals in 20 consecutive games.

Winnipeg also leads the league this season with 25 games of holding opponents to three or fewer goals.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Canadiens: Play on the road Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.