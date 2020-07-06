iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bars could be shut down again if people don't follow norms: minister

dub

by Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

Quebec will ensure a police presence around bars in major urban centres and won't hesitate to close down bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic if public health measures are not followed, the province's health minister said Monday.

Christian Dube was responding to media stories about bar patrons, staff and owners not respecting distancing guidelines in particular; for example, patrons who tested positive for COVID-19 and who visited a crowded bar on Montreal's South Shore may have exposed more patrons, the region's health services board warned this weekend.

'What I have seen in the past few days is not acceptable," Dube told reporters in Montreal Monday.

Dube said new measures will be announced later this week to deal with the issue of people flouting public health orders in establishments such as bars, but would not specify what form the new measures would take, nor what the sanctions would be for those who do not follow them.

Dube spoke directly to bar owners and operators — as well as those who run other establishments where large number of patrons can gather — and warned that it is up to them to manage the situation in their establishments.

"Your responsibility is to ensure that public health directives are complied with," Dube said.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error