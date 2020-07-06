Bars could be shut down again if people don't follow norms: minister

by Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

Quebec will ensure a police presence around bars in major urban centres and won't hesitate to close down bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic if public health measures are not followed, the province's health minister said Monday.

Christian Dube was responding to media stories about bar patrons, staff and owners not respecting distancing guidelines in particular; for example, patrons who tested positive for COVID-19 and who visited a crowded bar on Montreal's South Shore may have exposed more patrons, the region's health services board warned this weekend.

'What I have seen in the past few days is not acceptable," Dube told reporters in Montreal Monday.

Dube said new measures will be announced later this week to deal with the issue of people flouting public health orders in establishments such as bars, but would not specify what form the new measures would take, nor what the sanctions would be for those who do not follow them.

Dube spoke directly to bar owners and operators — as well as those who run other establishments where large number of patrons can gather — and warned that it is up to them to manage the situation in their establishments.

"Your responsibility is to ensure that public health directives are complied with," Dube said.