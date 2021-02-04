iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

BCE reports fourth-quarter profit up, raises quarterly dividend

BCE Inc. logo in Montreal, on May 6, 2010. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

BCE Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of Bell data centres to Equinix.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 87.5 cents per share, up from 83.25 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as BCE reported a profit of $889 million attributable to common shareholders or 98 cents per share.

That compared with a profit attributable to common shareholders of $672 million or 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating revenue totalled $6.10 billion, down from $6.28 billion.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 81 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 86 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error