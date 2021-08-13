iHeartRadio
Beaconsfield welcomes hometown hero Alex Killorn and the Stanley Cup

stanley

It may not have been the way most residents on the Island of Montreal wanted the Stanley Cup to appear, but residents in Beaconsfield on the West Island were excited Friday to see one of their own — Tampa Bay winger Alex Killorn — bring the cup to his hometown.

Killorn grew up in Beaconsfield where his parents live today, and accompanied the cup to the city after winning it for a second straight year.

He was also presented with a key to the city by Mayor Georges Bourelle and signed the city's golden book.

