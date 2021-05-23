Bear who made Dorval its lair now out of residents' hair after finally being captured

The bear that was spotted in Dorval has been apprehended.

At 8 p.m., Montreal police said the bear, who was first spotted in the West Island earlier in the day, had been caught.

Agents from the Quebec Forestry Ministry were able to tranquilize the bear, who was placed in a cage and will be transported for release.

Earlier in the day, the bear had sought refuge in a backyard tree.

Police said they received a call about a wild animal on the loose at around 1 p.m. Residents in the area were urged to stay indoors while animal control experts from Sauvetage Animal Rescue were called in to help detain the bear.

No picnic baskets were reported stolen.

People in the area took to social media to report sightings of the wayward ursidae.

