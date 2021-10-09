Beginning next week, vaccine passports will be required for hospital visitors

Beginning Oct. 15, visitors to healthcare sites will be required to present their vaccination passports before entering.

The rule will apply to all health and social service centres, including hospitals, CHSLDs, CLSCs, rehabilitation centres, etc.

It will also apply to private seniors' residences, as well as intermediate and family-type resources (alternative living facilities for all ages).

Health Minister Christian Dube announced the new rule at a press conference last month.

"We have a responsibility to protect vulnerable people and to protect our health system," he said at the time.

Visitors and caregivers will be required to present photo ID and proof of vaccination, either through a printed QR code or the Vaxicode app.

Proof of vaccination will not be required from those receiving treatment from these institutions.

As far as visitors are concerned, some exceptions may apply. For example, an individual visiting a dying loved one or accompanying someone in labour may be permitted to enter without a passport, depending on the circumstances.

Also beginning on Oct. 15, vaccinations will be required for all healthcare workers. If a healthcare worker chooses not to have both shots of the COVID vaccine, they will face suspension without pay, according to Dube.