BEI investigating death of man shot by police in Quebec's Beauce region
Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who was shot by provincial police in Saint-Georges, in the Beauce region.
According to preliminary information, a woman called 911 at 6:35 p.m. Sunday to say her life was in danger.
She told Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers that her former partner was in crisis, adding that he was wearing a hood and was armed.
The man was located on the street by officers; they say he seemed aggressive and confused.
The officers say they used a taser and pepper spray in an attempt to immobilize him, without success. The report states officers then fired at least one shot in his direction.
The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.
Nine investigators from the BEI are working to determine the accuracy of the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
Brand new Dating App for Montrealers
What makes this dating app special? It's local, sure. But there's something else. Aaron spoke to the founder of Say Allo, Zack Lewis.
-
Fast paced world? Be sure to make room
Award-winning author Joannie Tansky joined Natasha to explain that despite the mayhem that exists in our lives, you should make time for food!
-
Fast paced world? Be sure to make room
Award-winning author Joannie Tansky joined Natasha to explain that despite the mayhem that exists in our lives, you should make time for food!