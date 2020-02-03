BEI investigating death of man shot by police in Quebec's Beauce region

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who was shot by provincial police in Saint-Georges, in the Beauce region.

According to preliminary information, a woman called 911 at 6:35 p.m. Sunday to say her life was in danger.

She told Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers that her former partner was in crisis, adding that he was wearing a hood and was armed.

The man was located on the street by officers; they say he seemed aggressive and confused.

The officers say they used a taser and pepper spray in an attempt to immobilize him, without success. The report states officers then fired at least one shot in his direction.

The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Nine investigators from the BEI are working to determine the accuracy of the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.