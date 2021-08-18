BEI investigating the arrest of a suspect in Terrebonne currently in critical condition

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police intervention in which an individual lost consciousness.

Following the intervention, the suspect was transported to the hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition Wednesday evening.

According to information gathered by the BEI, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a call was made to the Service de police de Laval (SPL), after a woman saw an individual committing mischief at her neighbor's house.

The suspect then physically attacked an 82-year-old driver near a business, before stealing his vehicle, while the driver was still inside.

The vehicle driven by the suspect was then reportedly seen traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 640 near the Highway 25 junction before being involved in a collision.

The suspect then allegedly committed mischief on cars stopped on the highway.

The 82-year-old man was reportedly subdued by citizens and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Four officers from the Terrebonne Police Department reportedly arrested the suspect and while handcuffing him, he lost consciousness.

Eight investigators from the BEI will try to determine if this information is accurate.