BEI investigation in Quebec City: man dead after shooting at police, barricading himself

A man who opened fire towards police Wednesday night before barricading himself in his Quebec City home was found dead inside overnight by local officers.

Given the involvement of Quebec City police in this case, Quebec's independent bureau of investigations, the BEI, will work to shed light on what happened.

The BEI said it learned that early Wednesday evening, the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) received a report of a man who had made suicidal comments. Officers went to the individual's home on Des Bolets Street in the Beauport borough of northeastern Quebec City.

Officers say the man refused to cooperate, and they established a perimeter.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., local police say several gunshots were heard coming from the residence and that police were unable to communicate with the individual.

The body of a 41-year-old man was found by police as they entered the residence.

The SPVQ's tactical intervention squad was deployed during the operation.

The BEI will investigate the intervention, and will call upon provincial police to act as support and to provide the services of two forensic identification technicians.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.