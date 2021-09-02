iHeartRadio
Bell Centre open to 7,500 fans for Habs 'Red v. White' game

Fans sit in their seats at the Bell Centre prior to an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens will be able to accommodate a few more fans at the Bell Centre, at least for their first Red versus White scrimmage.

The team announced Thursday that a maximum capacity of 7,500 has been set for the game, which launches the preseason schedule.

Those wanting to attend will have to present their VaxiCode vaccination passport.

Buy your tickets for the @CanadiensMTL intersquad scrimmage here ��️: https://t.co/YENFWQc65X

This event benefitting our Foundation and @TableedesChefs ❤️

For more details �� https://t.co/zBimrdRJEY

— Fondation des Canadiens pour l'enfance (@CHCFondation) September 2, 2021

During the Stanley Cup final, Quebec public health set the maximum number of spectators at 3,500.

The capacity of the Bell Centre is 21,302 spectators for hockey games.

The Red v. White intra-team game will be played on Sept. 26, in the afternoon. Tickets are on sale for $10.

Half of the proceeds will go to the Canadiens Children's Foundation.

The other half will be donated to La Tablée des Chefs, whose mission is to fight food insecurity and educate young people on developing their food autonomy.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2021. 

