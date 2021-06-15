Bell Centre, other large events in Quebec now allowed to welcome up to 3,500 people

The Bell Centre will be allowed to welcome 3,500 fans for playoff games after the Quebec government announced Tuesday evening it got the green light from public health to relax some rules surrounding organized events.

Health Minsiter Christian Dubé shared the news on Twitter, saying it's "good news for the cultural community and Habs fans."

❗️Nouveautés dès jeudi pour les festivals et événements:

➡️ Max 3500 personnes (int. ou ext.)

➡️ Max 14 sections, avec limite de 250 pers. chacune



La situation épidémio le permet. C’est une bonne nouvelle pour le milieu culturel et pour les fans du CH. https://t.co/3zLu8tN28Z

The previous limit on large organized gatherings was 2,500 people.

In a news release, the ministry of health said the easing of measures, which takes effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m., is due to "evolution of the epidemiological situation" and will apply to sporting events and shows indoors and outdoors. Large events will also have to be divided into groups of 250 people with clear separation to ensure people are safely distanced.

"This relaxation will also apply to drive-in parks located on the green level as well as to festivals and major events that will be authorized outside as of June 25," the release stated.

Earlier this week, the Montreal Canadiens formally requested an increase in capacity at the Bell Centre for home games during the playoffs now that the Habs have reached the semifinals.