Bell Centre viewing party sold out for Montreal Canadiens Game 2

Habs fans not willing to spend thousands of dollars to watch the playoffs live in the Bell Centre on Friday can watch Game 2 on a big screen in the arena.

The Canadiens announced they will host a Game 2 viewing party, selling 3,500 tickets at $10 each. By Wednesday morning, the event was sold out.

The lucky few thousand will also enjoy the pregame show with a “special lighting installation from Montreal-based PixMob,” the team announced on Tuesday.

Youppi! will also be in attendance and fans will have to wear a face mask while indoors. Tampa Bay will host the Canadiens for the matchup at 8 p.m. in Florida.

"In this unprecedented year, the support and passion we've seen from our fans across the city, province and beyond these entire playoffs has been incredibly inspiring to our organization and the players themselves," said France Margaret Belanger, Canadiens executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a news release.

"While we share your disappointment we can't be hosting crowds at full capacity and conducting formal large-scale outdoor gatherings, we're happy to nevertheless extend access to our building for events such as these so as many people as possible can experience the Stanley Cup Final in the unparalleled setting of our arena."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event.

In the meantime, the Montreal Canadiens are hoping to get approval from Quebec's public health department to welcome 10,500 fans in the seats for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.