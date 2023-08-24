Bell Media Radiothon raises over $1M for Montreal Children’s Hospital

A fundraiser in support of the Montreal Children’s Hospital raised just over $1,300,000 on Thursday.

Money raised from Bell Media's 20th annual Caring for Kids Radiothon will go towards programs and new medical equipment. Some of the items include fetal pillows, bone-anchored hearing aids and convertible chairs for patients staying overnight.

During the event, current and former patients shared stories about battling rare diseases and the treatment they received at the hospital.

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV News Montreal’s Olivia O’Malley.

CTV News is a division of Bell Media.