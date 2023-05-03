iHeartRadio
Bell to offer free messaging for Aeroplan members on Air Canada flights


image.jpg

Bell is teaming up with Air Canada to offer free messaging for all Aeroplan members worldwide on Wi-Fi-equipped airplanes, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The telecommunications giant will sponsor inflight Wi-Fi services across the airline's fleet, including Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express planes, starting May 15.

The partnership will allow passengers to send and receive messages on apps such as Apple's iMessage, Meta's WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Rakuten's Viber and Messages by Google over Wi-Fi.

Any Aeroplan member with a Wi-Fi capable device will have access, no matter their mobile carrier, Bell confirmed.

The service will also be available to strategic partner airline loyalty members, including customers of United MileagePlus, Lufthansa Group Miles & More and Emirates Skywards, when their account numbers are associated with an Air Canada booking.

On select flights, Bell will also offer complimentary mobile SIM cards to international travellers arriving in Canada to, allowing them to be connected when they walk off an airplane.

"For those new to Canada or visiting, we recognize how important it is to stay connected with family and friends, and the new opportunities being connected can bring," Bell executive vice-president of marketing Claire Gillies said in a news release.

The companies said the deal will mean additional benefits Aeroplan customers. That includes offering new promotional rewards and expanding Air Canada's Live TV service on flights to the U.S., starting later this summer.

"We're so proud to join with an iconic brand to deliver real value to customers across the country, and, importantly, to those new to our country," said Air Canada executive vice-president and president of Aeroplan Mark Nasr in a news release.

"This multi-faceted partnership with Bell will allow Air Canada customers to keep in touch with friends, family, or colleagues wherever they travel."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 3, 2023

