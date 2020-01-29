Beloeil man to face involuntary homicide charges in death of 92-year-old woman

Provincial police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Beloeil who is to be charged with involuntary homicide in the October death of a 92-year-old woman.

The Surete du Quebec said they originally responded to a call on Oct. 26 reporting that a person had been injured on Jeanne-Mance St. in the South Shore city after falling on a sidewalk.

The 92-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and a resident of the home where the incident took place was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was questioned by investigators and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Two days later, the victim died. The case was then transferred to the SQ's major crimes division, which continued the investigation with officers from the Régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu Saint-Laurent.

At the end of the investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect, Abraham Leblanc, who was arrested Wednesday morning in Beloeil and is to appear in court in Saint-Hyacinthe to face charges of involuntary homicide and assault causing bodily harm.