Beloved bowling lane in Laval to close, make way for condo development

After more than three decades, Centre de Quilles 440 is in its final frame.

The bowling alley at the corner of Cure-Labelle Blvd. and Highway 440 in Chomedey, Laval, will be turned into condo towers.

On Thursday afternoon, the lanes were bustling with players who've come from Terrebonne, Repentigny and the West Island to play together.

Over the years, Quilles 440 has hosted national championships, the professional senior tour and even the CFCF Telethon of Stars.

Quilles 440 co-owner Hirsch Schnayer explains, "The land is too valuable to continue as a bowling centre, and somebody made us an offer that basically we can't refuse. It's just too much money, so we will sail off into the sunset and enjoy our retirement."

Schnayer says he's had offers in the past, yet only now, at age 68, he's ready to accept.

His wife Sharon says Quilles 440 has been their social club.

"We do Special Olympics, seniors bowling in the afternoons, we have a lot of people at night, there's a lot of tournaments and fundraisers, and generally anything people want like parties, but it's pretty much over now," she said.

The closure is disappointing news for players like Mike Dawe.

"The more and more you grow, and you get to know everybody, and you enjoy coming down for the people as much as the bowling, and now it's closing, so everybody that's in a league or something like that is really looking for another place to go," said Dawe.

Catherine Townsend, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame member and retired professional bowler, spent her entire career at Quilles 440 when she wasn't winning for Canada in the World Cup during the 70s.

"We're all so sad," she said. "It's all condos going up. Everybody wants a condo."

Centre de Quilles 440 will close at the end of April after 33 years in business.