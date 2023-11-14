iHeartRadio
Bengals QB Joe Burrow dons father's Montreal Alouettes vintage jersey pre-game


Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes to the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

One of the NFL's top quarterbacks will be tuning in to the CFL Grey Cup on Sunday and like rooting for the Als.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow strolled into his team's game against the Houston Texans wearing the No. 16 Montreal Alouettes jersey worn by his father, Jimmy Burrow.

Yessir, Joe Brr.

��: #HOUvsCIN -- 1pm ET on CBS
��: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/p4obDQJIBn

— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

The elder Burrow played defensive back for the Als from 1977-1980, winning a Grey Cup in 1977.

The Alouettes will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton on Sunday in the 110th edition of the game.

Montreal booked its place in the game after beating rivals Toronto Argonauts 38-17 on Saturday.

