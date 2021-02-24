Benoit Charette to fill cabinet post combating racism in Quebec

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that Benoit Charette will fill a new role as minister responsible for combating racism.

At a press conference Wednesday, the premier also announced that MNA Lucie Lecours would take on the economic portfolio as part of a mini cabinet shuffle.

Charette will also keep his role as environment and climate change minister in addition to his new mandate.

Charette, 44, was a volunteer aid worker in Haiti in 1995. The father of three is married to a woman of Haitian origin. In 2008, he was first elected as an MNA in the Deux-Montagnes riding, north of Montreal.

Immigration Minister Nadine Girault and Social Services junior minister Lionel Carmant led a group that produced a report last December recommending the creation of a cabinet-level minister to specifically combat racism in Quebec. The group also recommended a national public awareness campaign against all forms of racism.

The government has been saying for months that it wants to act quickly, through concrete actions to be implemented in the short term, while refusing — despite pressure from all sides — to describe the problem of racism in Quebec as “systemic.”

With files from The Canadian Press.