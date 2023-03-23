Biden in Ottawa: Legault expects Roxham Road to be addressed as a priority

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must talk about border protection with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, François Legault insists.

The Quebec premier shared his expectations in a press scrum at the Quebec legislature on Thursday morning, a few hours before Biden's arrival in Ottawa.

Legault wants to close Roxham Road, an unofficial entry route in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Montérégie. He claims that Quebec has reached its capacity.

As of March, 58 per cent of migrants entering Quebec through Roxham Road are being redirected to other provinces, he said Thursday.



"That's still not enough," he said.

"I think it's important for Quebecers that this issue be addressed and eventually resolved," Legault said. "I hope Mr. Trudeau has really put it at the top of his list with Mr. Biden."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 23, 2023