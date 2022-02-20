'Big hole' in airplane makes big difference for fly-in communities in northern Quebec

An airline in northern Quebec has taken a newly modified Dash 8 plane to the skies with an innovative solution to a long-felt problem.

Put simply, Air Inuit has cut "a big hole" in the back of one of its airplanes, explained the company's president, Christian Busch.

The added access has opened the door to easier transportation of large cargo to northern communities, many of which are inaccessible by road.

