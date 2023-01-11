Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week

A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements, warning of the potential for heavy snow for much of the province and a mixed bag of precipitation for some.

Light snow is expected to begin Wednesday night as scattered flurries, but snow will intensify Thursday evening and continue overnight through Friday morning.

Although there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, there is the potential for Montreal to see more than 15 centimetres of snow and for the Quebec City region to see upwards of 30 cm of accumulation.

Strong winds are expected Thursday night into Friday, causing near-zero visibility on the roadways.

Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark on Friday, and snow could change to light rain in Montreal early in the morning.

As the system departs Friday night, colder air is expected to move in for the weekend, as skies clear out.



