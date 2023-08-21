iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bill 15: Work on Quebec's health reform plan resumes Monday


image.jpg

The Quebec national assembly's committee on health and social services will resume their study of its health reform bill Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Bill 15, an Act to make the health and social services system more efficient, would create the Santé Québec agency, a Crown corporation with a mandate to oversee the operations of the entire healthcare network.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry will continue to make big-picture decisions and oversee budgets.

Consultations on the bill took place last spring. Several groups gave their inpute, including professional orders and unions.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, hinted that amendments to the original bill could be tabled as early as this week.

Dubé hopes to have the provisions of his reform up and running by next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*