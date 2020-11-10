iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bill 21 supporters testify that religious symbols send wrong message to kids

Bill 21 (CTV News)

Supporters of Quebec's secularism law testified in court today that religious symbols have no place in schools.

Nadia El-Mabrouk, a computer science professor at Universite de Montreal, told the court that when a teacher wears a religious symbol in the classroom, it sends a sexist message to the children.

El-Mabrouk, who is Muslim, says she believes religious education should be left to parents.

Bill 21 prohibits certain government employees, including police officers, prison guards and teachers, from wearing religious symbols while they are working.

The hearings in Montreal combine four lawsuits challenging the 2019 law.
  
Philosophy professor Francois Dugre told the courtroom today that while a teacher who wears a religious symbol might not be openly proselytizing, their clothing makes free discussion in the classroom more difficult.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error