Bill allowing retired lawyers, non-profits to give legal advice adopted in Quebec legislature

Quebec's new Bill 34 promises to improve access to low-cost, or even free, legal advice.

The bill, adopted Thursday, will make it possible to obtain legal opinions and advice -- not just information -- from non-profit organizations, such as legal information clinics found in universities or community justice centres.

Professional advice may be provided by either lawyers or notaries. If necessary, the lawyers may also represent their clients in court.

A growing number of Quebecers are representing themselves in court because they can't afford to hire a lawyer.

Bill 34, sponsored by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, will also allow 1,400 retired lawyers to provide advice, at little or no cost, on a full-time or part-time basis.

Bill 34 received support among MNAs from all parties, given that it promotes better access to justice.

The initiative was supported by Hélène Potvin, president of the Quebec chamber of notaries.

It was also supported by Catherine Claveau, Quebec's "Bâtonnière," a word used in French-speaking countries to represent the bar chief.

Liberal opposition critic Gaétan Barrette said that while he's in favour of Bill 34, it's not a "universal remedy" for the ills of the justice system.

He said he would be surprised to see many lawyers scrambling to represent clients who could not afford their services in court.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 9, 2022.