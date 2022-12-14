iHeartRadio
Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Osheaga in Montreal


Billie Eilish performs during the Global Citizen festival, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Singer Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the upcoming Osheaga festival in Montreal next summer.

The headliners were announced Wednesday by organizers, who are already preparing for the August 4-6, 2023 festival.

Billie Eilish was at the festival in 2018, but she has since become a big star in the United States and around the world, winning several Grammy awards and even an Oscar.

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, needs no introduction; he is known for his fiery performances, including one at the festival in 2015.

Osheaga also announced that Australian trio Rüfüs du Sol will perform.

The full line-up of the festival will be announced at a later date.

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a three-day music event held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène. 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2022

