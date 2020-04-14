Bixi season begins with free subscriptions for health and social service workers

The Bixi season begins again on Wednesday -- and comes with free subscriptions for all public health and social service workers.

The City of Montreal and Montreal public health officials have decided to go ahead with the Bixi season despite the COVID-19 pandemic, deeming the bike-sharing service essential because it provides workers with an alternative to public transit.

"Cycling is part of the range of transportation options available to residents who need to travel in today's environment, including those working in health care and other essential services,” said Montreal’s director of public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, adding that cycling infrastructure is “necessary for mobility in Montreal, as are sidewalks, roads and public transit."

All health care and social service employees in Montreal are entitled to a free 30-day subscription, giving them access to Bixi’s network of 7,270 regular bikes and 160 electric bikes (with 1,000 more to come this summer) in 17 boroughs and three cities.

Those workers will be given instructions by their employer within the coming days on how to access the system. As many as 207 health care institutions are within 500 metres of a Bixi station, a news release from Bixi read.

Health officials are reminding users that Bixi bikes should be used for essential trips only, including to work, to essential appointments or to the pharmacy.

Anyone with symptoms related to COVID-19, or with a suspected or confirmed case, should be in isolation and should not be in public places or using the bike-sharing service.

Bixi has implemented new protocols for disinfecting and cleaning bikes, terminals and docks, and is issuing new instructions for users, which will be displayed at stations and on the app.

Users should frequently wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitizer before and after using the bike.



