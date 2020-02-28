Black actresses want more diversity in Quebec cinema, television

A group of black female artists is arguing that Quebec's film industry lacks diversity.

The group, Le Collectif Elles, wants to celebrate black female artists and their hard-fought accomplishments. "There is kind of a need to recognize that we have work to be done, a lot of work to be done still, but that we're here and to kind of show the next generation that it's possible," said actress Sharon James, one of the founders of the collective.

They are pushing for better representation for artists of colour in film and television. It's part of a larger struggle to undo 400 years of oppression in North America, according to actor and director Henri Pardo. But to achieve diversity, artists of colour need to have ownership over their work. "To get diversity, you have to get the right people to the right place so they can make the proper decision to help along with this new wave or this cultural revolution as I call it," he said.

Even today, actress Shelby Jean-Baptiste says, many of the roles black actors and actresses in Quebec get lack depth and character development. She noticed it growing up, too, and it affected her. "I grew up watching TV, watching movies without seeing myself, and I do believe it kind of played a huge part in me being really not confident in my work," she said.

"Its a question of owning the narrative," Pardo said, "and to talk about our black experience within the city, within the province and of course within the country."