Black Friday shoppers evacuated from Montreal mall after fight involving tear-gas-like substance

Black Friday shopping turned into chaos at the Galeries d'Anjou in east-end Montreal tonight after one or more canisters of what police called an "irritating gas" was opened during a fight.

People ran for the exit before being officially evacuated, said an employee at the mall -- it was unclear at first what was happening, and rumours spread that someone had a weapon.

"We were all scared because we didn't even know what was going on," said Megan Raimondo, 18, who was at her job at the Winners in the mall when the incident began, just before 7 p.m.

"The Winners is right next to the mall exit, so we could see people running to get out," she said.

"Outside it was really chaotic -- there were a lot of cars, a lot of the exits were blocked, people were trying to figure out how to get out of the mall."

Police told CTV News about an hour later that two groups "got into an altercation" inside the shopping mall.

It appeared that one of the people involved in the fight released some kind of noxious gas similar to tear gas, said Montreal police spokesman Raphael Bergeron.

Bergeron said he doesn't yet know exactly what the substance was or how much of it was released.

Nobody was reported injured, he said, but shoppers had to be sent outside.

Raimondo said that with Black Friday sales, "it was pretty packed today" at Galeries d'Anjou, within the confines of distancing rules.

Her store, for example, has a capacity of 150 people and it was at capacity, she said, with shoppers lining up (with distance) in the mall hallways to get into various stores. The mall was supposed to close at 9 p.m. tonight.

Before police or mall security were in touch about the danger, shoppers were warning others that someone may have a weapon in the mall, Raimondo said -- the first she heard of it was from two separate shoppers in the store.

Staff elsewhere in the mall, at different spots and with different vantage points, later compared notes. One account that Raimondo heard from a friend who worked at the other end of the mall was that a canister of pepper spray had dropped accidentally during a fight, she said.

That other employee said that "two people were fighting and they dropped a bottle of pepper spray, and it sounded like a gun when it dropped, so that's what caused everyone to freak out," she said.

She said she hadn't felt any effects of the gas and didn't know anyone else who reported feeling the effects.

Police arrived, along with firefighters who needed to "clean out the air," Bergeron said. There are no suspects yet.