Black History Month: BLK Winterfest brings people of colour outdoors


Hike MTL is working to bring people of colour into the great outdoors. (Courtesy: Hike MTL/Facebook)

Hike MTL is bringing people of colour into the great outdoors and, for the month of February, celebrating Black History Month one snowy activity at a time.

"When we think of Black history, obviously we're not thinking of going down the winter slopes," said Hike MTL founder Jamillah Jean. "But I really thought that this would be a really nice homage for my community, and in a way that we don't typically see."

To commemorate, the Montreal-based initiative announced it is launching its second edition of BLK Winterfest.

"[It's] a way to motivate people and encourage them to get outdoors during winter, which is really difficult," Jean explains. "It's Black History Month, and I think this would be a beautiful way to celebrate."

BLK Winterfest is "a vibe," according to Jean, who calls the event a unique way to both honour Black History Month and battle the winter blues.

"It's a time that depression is quite high in our community," she said. "I think that this is really a great way to encourage the community to get outdoors and active and reap the benefits mentally and physically."

Hike MTL initially started as a way for Jean to get her family outside during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has since flourished into an initiative that consciously creates safe spaces in nature for people of colour.

Activities for BLK Winterfest include:

  • Feb. 3: Intro to cross-country skiing (beginner and intermediate trails; kid-friendly; transportation included)
  • Feb. 4: Snowshoeing (beginner and intermediate trails; kid-friendly; transportation included)
  • Feb. 10 and 11: Intro to ice climbing (Beginner wall)
  • Feb. 17 and 18: Intro to downhill skiing and snowboarding (beginner and intermediate trails; kid-friendly; transportation included)
  • Feb. 24: Skating in the forest (Transportation included)
