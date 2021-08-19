Black Lives Matter mural in Quebec City vandalized just three days after its inauguration

A Quebec City mural in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement was defaced just three days after the mural's inauguration.

The word "Kebequoi?" was scrawled in black lettering across in the mural, which features several figures posing with their firsts raised; a symbol frequently used to represent the Black Lives Matter movement

The mural, created by artist Wantin Pantois, is located in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste district of Quebec City.

"I find this act very sad for the participants I photographed and the collective of associations who asked me to create a Black Lives Matter work," says Pantois, adding that the real scandal in the situation is the "intolerance and non-recognition of systemic racism in Quebec."

Pantois adds that, when the mayor of Quebec City and the police department were questioned about system racism during the official unveiling of the mural, they "remained silent."

"It is time to break the silence and show solidarity in the face of injustice."