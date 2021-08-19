iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Black Lives Matter mural in Quebec City vandalized just three days after its inauguration

The mural was inaugurated on Mon., August 16. (Courtesy of Wartin Pantois)

A Quebec City mural in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement was defaced just three days after the mural's inauguration. 

The word "Kebequoi?" was scrawled in black lettering across in the mural, which features several figures posing with their firsts raised; a symbol frequently used to represent the Black Lives Matter movement 

The mural, created by artist Wantin Pantois, is located in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste district of Quebec City. 

"I find this act very sad for the participants I photographed and the collective of associations who asked me to create a Black Lives Matter work," says Pantois, adding that the real scandal in the situation is the "intolerance and non-recognition of systemic racism in Quebec." 

Pantois adds that, when the mayor of Quebec City and the police department were questioned about system racism during the official unveiling of the mural, they "remained silent."

"It is time to break the silence and show solidarity in the face of injustice." 

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error